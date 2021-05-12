Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.640-0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.55.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.19 million.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

