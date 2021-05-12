OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KIDS. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $64.96.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $284,820.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,184,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,660 shares of company stock worth $2,057,337 over the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

