Oscar Health (OSCR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Oscar Health to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $14,285,154.00. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,720,366.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

