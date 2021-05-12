OST (OST) Price Tops $0.0414 on Top Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One OST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $31.64 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OST has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00083966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00018861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.90 or 0.01021142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00069288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00110331 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00062087 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.