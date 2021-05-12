Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%.

NASDAQ OTIC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 284,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,807. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

In other Otonomy news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $917,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.