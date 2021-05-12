Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.98

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.98 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 2467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

OTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 71.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1,534.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.