Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OUTKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

OUTKY stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

