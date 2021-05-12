Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.84

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.84 and last traded at $107.24, with a volume of 711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.92.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.