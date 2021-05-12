Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) PT Raised to $38.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.05.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,350 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,636 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Owens & Minor by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

