Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OMI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.05.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,245,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,680,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

