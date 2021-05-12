Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,936.23

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,936.23 ($25.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,238.86 ($29.25). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,140 ($27.96), with a volume of 28,381 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,687.50 ($22.05).

The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,067.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,938.55.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

