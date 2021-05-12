Oxford Square Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $245.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

