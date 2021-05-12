Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $60.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,491,213.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,879 shares of company stock worth $10,957,717. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,787,000 after buying an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,872,000 after buying an additional 131,686 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,593,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 165,445 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

