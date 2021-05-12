PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. PAE posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PAE by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in PAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. 677,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,767. PAE has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.48 million, a PE ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

