Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,960 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 3.9% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $9.75 on Wednesday, hitting $333.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.34 and its 200-day moving average is $333.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.79 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

