Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BCS stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

