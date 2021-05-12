Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.78.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

