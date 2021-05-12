Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $303.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.53. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $167.91 and a 52 week high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

