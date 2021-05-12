Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NUSC opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.