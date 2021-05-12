Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average of $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $103.98.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

