Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,892 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,817 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADX opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

In other news, VP Janis F. Kerns purchased 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $132,183.68. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,470.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $192,462.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

