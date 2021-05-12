Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%.

Shares of PRTY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. 166,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,295. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

PRTY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

