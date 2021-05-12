Paul J. Krump Sells 33,123 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CB opened at $167.76 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.97.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,629,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 56,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 21,556 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

