Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $417.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $417.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.78.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $321.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.09 and its 200-day moving average is $397.91. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $233.27 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 107,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $7,544,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.