Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $11.95 on Monday. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,359,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,624,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.