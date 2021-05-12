PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36). Approximately 47,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 97,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.40).

The stock has a market cap of £62.12 million and a P/E ratio of -13.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PCI-PAL Company Profile (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

