Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC decreased its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson plc has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

PSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

