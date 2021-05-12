Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $393,020.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 23.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $139.97 or 0.00253989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $393,020.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00084169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.63 or 0.01024615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00071087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00110218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00060431 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.