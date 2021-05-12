Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.93

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.93 and last traded at $68.30, with a volume of 1485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 539.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,038,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

