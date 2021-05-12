Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $58.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 550,012 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

