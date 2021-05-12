Performant Financial (PFMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. On average, analysts expect Performant Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.79. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,503,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,633,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.