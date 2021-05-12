Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $159.45

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €159.45 ($187.59) and traded as high as €175.40 ($206.35). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €174.15 ($204.88), with a volume of 257,827 shares.

RI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €180.25 ($212.06).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €167.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €159.58.

About Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

