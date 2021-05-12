Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -761.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83.

Get Perrigo alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.