Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded Persimmon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

PSMMY opened at $89.49 on Friday. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

