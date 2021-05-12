Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Personalis traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.22. 5,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 989,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist began coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $30,204.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,063.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Personalis by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after buying an additional 234,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $854.45 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

