Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.84. 10,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,434,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $14,376,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.