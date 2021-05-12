PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

PetMed Express has raised its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PetMed Express has a payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PETS stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,941. The company has a market capitalization of $589.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. PetMed Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

