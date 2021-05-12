PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Given New $4.35 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $4.13 to $4.35 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTR. UBS Group raised PetroChina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PetroChina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of PetroChina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.336 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTR. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PetroChina by 48.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

