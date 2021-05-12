PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

In other news, insider Michael Lillard bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,361.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

