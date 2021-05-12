Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Cut by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.72.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.71.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

