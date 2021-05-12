Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,302 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 1.2% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $5,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.66. The company had a trading volume of 55,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

