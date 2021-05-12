Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,239 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,978. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $191.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.59.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

