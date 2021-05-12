Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys 2,450 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.1% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.91. 68,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.