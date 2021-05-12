Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.22. 81,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,495,719. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

