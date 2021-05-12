Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $27.16 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.1% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,961,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

TSM stock traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $109.19. The company had a trading volume of 397,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,521,164. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.80. The stock has a market cap of $566.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

