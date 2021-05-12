Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $133.79

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $133.79, but opened at $129.00. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $121.58, with a volume of 83,270 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a PE ratio of -138.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,728,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 15.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 6,086.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 151,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 44.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.