Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PNW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $819,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 259,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 129,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

