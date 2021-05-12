Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,353. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

