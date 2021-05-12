Piper Sandler Comments on Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSR. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $70.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $77.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95. The company has a market cap of $926.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

