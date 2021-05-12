Piper Sandler Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

Shares of MKTX opened at $448.04 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,503 shares of company stock worth $13,654,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

